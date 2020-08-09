HOLLARS, Richard Allen (Age 84) Richard Allen Hollars, 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at home in Sagle, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. Richard was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 20, 1935. He graduated from East High School in Denver, CO. He worked in the restaurant industry in Denver and Aspen. He also served as the Executive Director of the Aspen Institute early on. In 1972 he moved to Sandpoint and opened The Garden Restaurant. After selling the restaurant he serviced commercial kitchen equipment and refrigeration. He was an adventurer, an explorer and enjoyed picking mushrooms with friends particularly on the Olympic Peninsula, photography and fishing. He is survived by one son, Lance Hollars of Woodland Park, CO and one granddaughter Izzy Hollars. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Amy Ann Hollars and one sister. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrange-ments. Please visit Richard's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com
