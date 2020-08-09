1/1
Richard Allen HOLLARS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLLARS, Richard Allen (Age 84) Richard Allen Hollars, 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at home in Sagle, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. Richard was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 20, 1935. He graduated from East High School in Denver, CO. He worked in the restaurant industry in Denver and Aspen. He also served as the Executive Director of the Aspen Institute early on. In 1972 he moved to Sandpoint and opened The Garden Restaurant. After selling the restaurant he serviced commercial kitchen equipment and refrigeration. He was an adventurer, an explorer and enjoyed picking mushrooms with friends particularly on the Olympic Peninsula, photography and fishing. He is survived by one son, Lance Hollars of Woodland Park, CO and one granddaughter Izzy Hollars. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Amy Ann Hollars and one sister. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrange-ments. Please visit Richard's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home
301 South Olive
Sandpoint, ID 83864
(208) 263-3180
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved