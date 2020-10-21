1/
Richard Allen "Rick" MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Richard Allen "Rick" (Age 73) Richard "Rick" Allen Miller, 73, of Bridgewater, VA passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Augusta Health. Rick was born in Harrisonburg on June 26, 1947, a son of the late Florence Elizabeth (Zoffinger) and Wilson "Red" Miller. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, and retired from May Supply. He had served a year in Vietnam while a Sergeant in the US Air Force. On August 19, 1970, he was united in marriage to Mary (Counts) Miller, who survives. Rick is also survived by two sisters, Sue M. Hoover and husband, Carroll, of Penn Laird, and Betsy M. Brownlee and husband, Mark, of Nellysford, VA; brother, Donald L. Miller of Harrisonburg. Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 AM and 7 PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020, to sign the guest register. The family will be present between 6 PM and 7 PM. Please dress casual. Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved