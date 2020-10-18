MELGARD, Richard Andrew "Andy" (Age 61) Richard Andrew "Andy" Melgard, 61, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Spokane, WA from cancer-related complica-tions in the presence of his family, who held him and provided comfort. Andy was born in Tacoma, WA in 1959 to Robert Andrew, and Catherine Melgard. He split time growing up between Moscow, ID and later Spokane, WA, where he graduated from Lewis & Clark High School. He didn't attend college, but instead went into the food service industry, working for Ginger's, and then Milford's for many years. His work career then turned to another love of his, gardening, working for the City of Spokane Parks Department, doing seasonal work in Manito Park, a place that he loved and knew well, because he grew up right next to it. Andy was a gentle soul; it was a trait that stood out immediately to all who had the privilege of knowing or working with him. He had a passion for listening to classic rock music and concerts, making chocolate chip cookies, and watching movies. He also loved following sports, including his favorite Washington teams, the Seahawks and the Mariners, and of course, the family-favorite, Idaho Vandals. There were many personal challenges as well as health challenges during his life, but Andy always seemed to rise, and grow with each obstacle, never complaining about the pain, and always having a positive outlook. His proudest accomplishment was maintaining 11 years of sobriety and talking about the support and deep friendships he found with his AA group that meets at the Methodist Church at noon on the South Hill. This group changed and saved his life. His family is forever grateful. Andy was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Melgard of Spokane, and his younger sister, Kirsten Parker of Boise, ID. He is survived by his mom, Catherine Melgard of Spokane; brother Bobby Melgard and wife Holly of Boise, ID, and Bobby's children Emily Melgard of Chicago IL, and Grey Melgard in Oakland, CA; brother-in-law Dave Parker of Boise, ID and nephews Jack Parker, and Tyler Melgard. Family members also include his uncle Richard Curtis of Sandpoint; his aunt Elizabeth Christy of Spokane. Andy was the oldest of the cousins, who are Amy, Rich, Annie, David, Kate, and Susan. His immediate family gives thanks for the love and support of family, and friends and for the stories of how Andy touched people's lives. He is deeply missed. Instead of flowers, the family would suggest donating to your favorite organization in Andy's name. Lastly, because of the current pandemic, a short graveside service will be held in Sandpoint, ID on October 24, 2020. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Andy's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com
