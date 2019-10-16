Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard August HILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HILL, Richard August (Age 79) Richard August Hill, 79 of Newman Lake, Washington, passed away October 8th, 2019. Rich was born August 1st, 1940 in Billings, Montana to Martha Malliot. He spent many happy days with his sister "Wimpy Jean" fishing, running through the woods with his sister "Fafa Belle", watching dragonflies, and simply being a protective big brother to his sisters and little brother. Rich began his military career on December 1st, 1959, as a military policeman. While he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base, he met the love of his life at Natatorium Park riding the Loof Carousel in Spokane Washington. Rich and Karen were married in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho December 1st 1960. During his time in the Air Force he was stationed at Zaragoza, Spain Air Base, Kingsley field Air Force Base Oregon, Andersen Air Force Base Guam and three separate times at Fairchild Air Force Base. He also completed a one year tour in Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Rich and Karen settled in Newman Lake, Washington, where he began his business of Rich's Small Engine repair. He enjoyed repairing mowers for his "little old ladies". Most of the time, the repair would include lawn mowing or garden tilling and many times being paid in baked or home canned goods. Rich was an active member of the Gardeners of Spokane club and the Inland Empire Steam & Gas Buffs, where he assisted Karen in running the Pioneer kitchen at the Interstate Fair for 20 years. He was a season ticket holder at the Spokane Indians for 35 years. Most of all, Dad loved to help. As a father, he had a way to help us go through and learn from our young mistakes. It made us better adults. He helped coach baseball teams for his sons and grandsons. He was a boy scout leader when his children were young and enjoyed camping and caving with them. He was the guy who would drop everything and come to your aid no matter how small. Right or wrong he was a supportive dad and was there to listen and guide you through your mistakes and your celebrations. Rich was happiest when he was with Karen, going to garage sales and finding treasures to be enjoyed for a lifetime, and telling stories (some of them true some of them not) to all that would listen. He certainly loved to make people smile. Later in life, he bought every pencil, crayon and pack of paper in a store just to take them to local schools where he never gave them his name. This brought him great joy. Rich was preceded in death by his wife and light of his life, Karen in 2012. He is survived by his children Tony and Kila Hill of Valleyford, Washington, Danny and Troy Hill of Liberty Lake Washington, Tim and Erin Hill of Spokane Valley, Washington, Tina (Katrina) and Jimmy Hill-Dickson of Greenacres, Washington. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, Seneca Hill, Mike Dickson, Garrick Hill, Quentin Hill, Kascen Hill, Arica Hill, Shawn Roberts, Terra Hill and Davis Hill, and nine great-grandchildren Lila May, Savannah, Kensi, Karra, Grayson, Memphis, Carter, Kameron, Kodiak along with his sisters Martha Belle, Barbara Louise, Wilma Jean, Patricia and brother Charles. Rich is with Karen and the Lord, holding her and watching us. We love you and miss you. A ceremony to celebrate his life will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake Tuesday, October 22nd at 3 pm, with a reception following at the Spokane Valley . In lieu of flowers please bring pencils or crayons to be donated to a local school. Thank you.

