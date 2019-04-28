KNOWLES, Richard Barry (Age 74) Richard Barry Knowles passed away on April 22nd, 2019. His family and friends lovingly referred to him as Barry. Barry was born on February 17th, 1945 to Richard and Janette Knowles in Norfolk, Nebraska. He grew up in Nebraska with two younger sisters. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1963 and attended college at the University of Nebraska and graduated with a degree in computer science. He proudly served in the Army from 1966-1968. Barry moved to Spokane, Washington in 1981 and enjoyed the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Barry was a loving son, brother, father and provider for his family. He enjoyed golf, humor with a side of sarcasm and sailing. He is deeply loved, cherished and missed. His memory will live on in our hearts forever. He is survived by his two daughters, Kellie Knowles and Leah Bond; and his two sisters, Beverly Giardino and Susan Miller. Online Guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019