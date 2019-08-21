Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Benton "Dick" McCRAY. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

McCRAY, Richard Benton "Dick" (Age 79) Richard Benton "Dick" McCray passed away on August 17, 2019 in Newport, WA. Dick was born March 10, 1940 in Spokane, WA to Charlie and Kay McCray. He graduated from North Central High School in 1958. After one year at EWU, he started his electrician apprenticeship for Kehne-Crabtree Electric Contractor and Power City Electrical. He started working for the state at WSU in January 1969 as a journeyman electrician. He was a proud member of the IBEW union and loved every day of his 41 years at WSU; he retired on June 30, 2010. Dick married Lois Carol Salmon on December 19, 1964; Lois was the love of his life. They were happily married for 30 years. They raised their family in Colfax and spent most weekends at Priest Lake. Dick was a fun-loving, generous, kind man who adored his family and friends. His favorite place to spend time was Priest Lake. He started going to the lake in 1945 with his parents and siblings at the McCray family cabin. Dick and Lois built their own cabin in Steamboat Bay in 1973. He continued to enjoy being there every summer. Dick was an amazing man and will be deeply missed. Dick is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie (Mark) Smolen and Colleen (Bret) Bloom; six grandchildren, Ben, Sam and Angela Smolen and Libby, Charlotte and Brooke Bloom; younger brother, Bob (Tessa) McCray; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois McCray; parents, Charles and Kay McCray; sister, Joan Leach; brother, Doug McCray; sister-in-law, Barbara McCray; and niece, Kelly McCray. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23rd at 1:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Pend Oreille County Fire District #4, 11 Dalkena St., Newport, WA 99156. We appreciate their quick response, professionalism, and caring manner regarding aiding our family in our time of need.

