BLAISDELL, Richard Bert, Jr. Bert Blaisdell was born to Gail and Richard (Dick) Blaisdell on November 28, 1946, in Creston, Washington as the only boy and the youngest of four children. Bert grew up with his three sisters on the Hauser Lake family ranch, where he learned about logging, raising cattle and horses. He attended and later graduated from Lakeland High School in 1965 and later Eastern Washington University. Bert and Ronda Lussier married and started a family having two boys; Corey and Aaron. Bert later married Linda Mentzer in 1981. This marriage was a package deal that included the gift of two young daughters; Erika and Heidi. The family grew over the years to have six grand-children, five great-grandchildren, extended relations, and close friends he welcomed into the family. Bert spent his professional life as a Certified Public Accountant in Spokane and North Idaho, finally retiring from AC Data Systems. Bert enjoyed the outdoors and was a life-long hunter, fisherman, and golfer. Bert and Linda made their home in Otis Orchards, WA, that included raising, riding and showing horses and having a feed store. Whether it was weekends fishing at Marshall Lake or deer hunting in Kettle Falls and Davenport, Bert never was without his family. After retirement, he spent his time traveling with Linda in their motorhome between Casa Grande, AZ, and their property at Deer Meadows on Lake Roosevelt. Bert enjoyed being surrounded by close friends and family, sharing his warm, accepting, and loving nature. He also loved sharing a cigar, drinks, and a joke coupled with his deep belly laugh while following the hummingbirds from feeder to feeder. Bert peacefully passed away at his Otis Orchards home on September 24, 2020, surrounded by those closest to him. Bert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda, his three sisters Jan Bacon (Roger), Diane Blaisdell-Holmes, and Elaine Bacon (Brian); four children Corey Blaisdell, Erika Ferry (John), Aaron Blaisdell (Janet), Heidi Gallert; six grandchildren Josh, Alexa, Kendra, Oliyver, Bodyn and Adison and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life is planned for a future date to include his numerous friends he deeply adored. In place of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Spokane or the American Cancer Society
.