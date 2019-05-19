ROPP, Richard Charles (Age 89) Richard passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 25th, 2019. A military gravesite ceremony will be held for him at Greenwood Memorial Terrace on June 14th at 2:30 PM. Richard Ropp was born on July 14th, 1929. He served in the Army during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged. He married Meryl Midkiff and raised two sons, James Ropp and Richard (Frank) Ropp. Richard Ropp is survived by his wife, Meryl Ropp; his son, James Ropp; his brother, Gary Ropp; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and he will be greatly missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019