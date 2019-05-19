Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Charles ROPP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROPP, Richard Charles (Age 89) Richard passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 25th, 2019. A military gravesite ceremony will be held for him at Greenwood Memorial Terrace on June 14th at 2:30 PM. Richard Ropp was born on July 14th, 1929. He served in the Army during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged. He married Meryl Midkiff and raised two sons, James Ropp and Richard (Frank) Ropp. Richard Ropp is survived by his wife, Meryl Ropp; his son, James Ropp; his brother, Gary Ropp; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and he will be greatly missed.

ROPP, Richard Charles (Age 89) Richard passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 25th, 2019. A military gravesite ceremony will be held for him at Greenwood Memorial Terrace on June 14th at 2:30 PM. Richard Ropp was born on July 14th, 1929. He served in the Army during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged. He married Meryl Midkiff and raised two sons, James Ropp and Richard (Frank) Ropp. Richard Ropp is survived by his wife, Meryl Ropp; his son, James Ropp; his brother, Gary Ropp; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and he will be greatly missed. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close