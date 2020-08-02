1/1
Richard "Dean" COATS
COATS, Richard "Dean" "Dean" born May 21st, 1927 in Lincoln, NE. The youngest of three children. Went to be with the Angels March 27th, 2020. A Graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery August 7th, 2020 at 2:30PM. Dean is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Louise (Henneman) Coats. Their marriage August 6th, 1948 blessed them with five children. Stephanie (Steve) Krueger, Deana "Marlene" (Robert) Warrington, Robin (Terry) Coats, Chris Coats, Andrew Coats (John Willard); three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dean was a WW II Navy veteran. He retired from the Washington Highway Department (DOT) in 1987 after 37 years of service. He was a member of the Mormon Church. Former member of Sunshine Stroke Association, 4-H, Grange, Good Sams and Boy Scout Leader just to name a few. Dean never meet some one who was not a friend. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity or flowers.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
