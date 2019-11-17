TOTTEN, Richard, Col. USAF (Ret.) Richard "Dick" Totten, 85 of Spokane, Washington passed away on November 7, 2019. Dick was born in East Helena Montana, to William Robert (Bob) and Catherine (Poppy) Totten on December 14, 1933. He was the youngest of four children and he was adored (spoiled) by his older siblings; Marge, Bill and Charlie. Dick attended Helena High School where he ran track, setting a school record for the 2-mile relay in 1952. He was inducted into the Helena Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. Following high school, he attended Montana State University, leaving after one year to join the United States Air Force (USAF). Dick spent over 31 years in the USAF and Washington Air National Guard. He was a Navigator in A101 and KC135 aircraft. He retired as a Colonel in 1985. At the time of his retirement he was the Chief of Maintenance for the Washington Air National Guard 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base. Dick has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Whitworth College and a Master of Business degree from George Washington University. Dick married Elizabeth (Betsy) Doerr on April 18, 1960, who survives him. Dick is also survived by his three children Rick (Nancy) Totten, Robbi Totten (Pamela) and Becky (Steve) Stipe. As well as his three wonderful grandsons; Cade and Drew Totten and Hayden Stipe. Dick was proceeded in death by his parents William Robert and Catherine Totten as well as his siblings. Dick adored his family and is best known as a loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather, together they have enjoyed many family road trips (with lots of singing), ski vacations, camping, fishing and spending summers at their cabin on Deer Lake. Dick spent the early years of his retirement playing golf, he also volunteered at Shriner's Children Hospital and supported the Spokane Lilac Festival, where he acted as the Lilac President in 1995. Dick knew no strangers, he was welcoming and generous to all. He would greet you with a smile and a friendly hello (or "hi hi"), and his always so happy to see you personality. If you knew him, you loved him. He will forever be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, a beautiful man with an infectious smile, a spring in his step and a song in his heart. Dick will be greatly missed. Memorials in Dick's honor can be made to the following charties: each having a significant meaning to Dick and his family: - https://act.alz.org Parkinson's Foundation - https://www.apdaparkinson.org United Cerebral Palsy - https://cparf.org A celebration of Dicks life will take place in Spring 2020.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 17, 2019