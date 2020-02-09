Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. MYERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MYERS, Richard D. (Age 88) Rick passed away on January 20, 2020 at home in Spokane, WA. He was 88 years old. Rick was born on October 6, 1931 to Jessie and Irene (Emerson) Myers in Yakima, WA. He was raised in Walla Walla, WA, along with older brothers Donald and Loren. Rick graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1949. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Hutchens, and together they raised three daughters. Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Myers, in 2016 and his daughter, Terri Eliason, in 2018. He is survived by daughters Deborah Myers (Bainbridge Island, WA) and Christa Myers (Spokane, WA); grandchildren Jessica Skelton (husband Steven, Seattle, WA); Zachary Morrow (Bainbridge Island, WA) and Nicole Eliason (Rockford, WA); and great-grandchildren Jeremy Eliason, Jaiden Skelton, and Jordyn and Jaylah Jonquet. Rick started his working career at age 11 at a laundry in Walla Walla. Over the next years, he worked at a variety of different jobs, including the construction of several dams on the Columbia river. The work was dangerous and being a family man, he decided to get into a safer line of work. He joined the Washington State Patrol in 1958 as a radio operator in Kennewick, WA. In 1959, he graduated from the Washington State Patrol Academy and was assigned to Spokane to serve as a Trooper. Rick served as a trooper for nine years in Spokane. As a Trooper, he earned the nickname of "Ricky Racer" after totaling his brand-new patrol car in a high-speed chase. In 1968, Rick was promoted to Sergeant and assigned to Seattle. Wanting to return home to Spokane, he requested a transfer and was reassigned to Spokane as a Sergeant in 1970. Rick was promoted to Lieutenant in 1973 and was assigned to Tacoma, WA. During his time in Tacoma, Rick attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. A promotion to Captain in 1977 took him to Vancouver, WA. He was reassigned, at his request once again, to Spokane as a Captain in 1978 where he served until his retirement in 1983. Rick was an avid golfer and played at least twice a week during retirement. He traveled with his wife Sharon all over the United States and Canada. They enjoyed trips to Hawaii, New England, the South, Nashville, California, New York, Washington DC and Arizona. A favorite stop was always to visit granddaughter Jessica in Providence, RI where she was attending Brown University. Rick made and maintained many close friends over the years. In later years, he enjoyed weekly coffee meet-ups with friends and monthly luncheons for Washington State Patrol retirees. Each year his graduating class from the Washington State Patrol held an annual reunion somewhere in the State of Washington, and Rick was always in attendance. Rick was loved by many and he will be sorely missed by family and friends. A celebration of Rick's life will be held on Sat., February 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Longhorn Barbecue, 7611 W. Sunset Hwy, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation, PO Box 7544, Olympia, WA 98507.

