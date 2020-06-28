RUBENS, Richard D. (Age 90) Richard "Dick" Daniel Rubens passed away June 25, 2020. He was born in Spokane, May 29, 1930 to Joseph and Bessie Callin Rubens. He graduated from Irving Grade School, Lewis & Clark High School and the University of Washington. He married Muriel Miller in 1952 and proudly served as a lieutenant in the USAF during the Korean War. He actively ran the family business, Metallic Arts, with his brother Marvin. Civic duty was very important to Dick and he served the community as a teen, becoming an Eagle Scout. He then went on as Scout Master at Hamblin Scholl, President of B'nai B'rith, the Spokane Community Council, and Temple Beth Shalom. He also served as Chairman of the Board of St. Luke's Hospital, Empire Health Services, and St. Luke's Rehab Hospital. He was President of the Spokane Rotary Club 21, Chairman of the Board of Inland Empire Chapter AAA, and served on the boards of the Spokane Chamber of Commerce, the American Red Cross and the Executive Board of AAA Washington. Dick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Muriel, sons Brian (Stephanie) and Alan (Suzanne), daughter Peri (Gary), six grand- children, four great-granddaughters, sister-in-law, Lois Rubens, and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial and service will be private, through Heritage Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Temple Beth Shalom, Hospice of Spokane or Spokane Rotary Club 21. He loved and was well loved by his family and friends.



