NOREN, Richard David "Dick" Richard David Noren passed peacefully at his caregiver's home March 9th, 2020. Richard was born in Spokane, WA August 14, 1939 to Nels and Edith Noren. He is survived by his daughters Shannon Noren-Ramsey (Steve Ramsey) and Michelle Noren; grandson Branden Ramsey; his brother Donald Noren (La Burta Noren) and family; and sister Nancy Lohr (Jack Lohr) and family; and several cousins in the US., Canada, and Sweden. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He was remembered by his winsome smile and outgoing personality. His passion was cars and he was a member of the Cosairs Car Club at North Central High School, graduating in 1957. He learned carpentry from his dad and he built a boat with him. He spent many hours waterskiing and boating with his friends at Loon Lake. He loved music and dancing. He worked along with his dad for the City of Spokane for a short time. He went to WSU and was in the U.S. Marine Corps before moving to Seattle, securing a career in the Engineering Department of Boeing Aircraft Company until he retired. In his latter years he oversaw some major remodeling at his home and enjoyed from his deck the view of Mt. Rainier. In his declining health he had a wonderful network of ones caring for him and he was loved by his family and friends. He will be missed, and now he resides in the safest place one can be, in God's memory. No service is scheduled at this time.

