Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" DOWNEY. View Sign

DOWNEY, Richard Richard (Dick) Downey, 76, of Spokane Valley, WA, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Spokane, WA at the VA Hospital, Hospice unit. Born on January 9, 1943, in Spokane, WA, he was the son of Walter (Robin) Downey and Lenore Downey. Dick grew up in Walla Walla, Washington and moved to Spokane at age 16. After graduating from North Central High School in 1961, he joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Navy in 1966, Dick met Margaret (Peggy) Plumb as a result of a Pen Pal letter. They were married on September 23, 1967. Dick worked for several businesses in Spokane and was employed for 32 years at Centennial Mills Mix Division. He was the Lead Warehouse- man before retiring in 2003. He loved riding snowmobiles with his wife and sons, as well as ATV's in the desert with his wife and friends. During their retirement years, Dick and Peggy loved to travel and made it through 48 states in their RV and spent a lot of time in Arizona. Dick will be remembered by his wife as a wonderful husband and father. He'll be remembered by his family and friends as a quiet and loving man. He was quite the handyman and always willing to help others. Dick was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret (Peggy) Downey, his sons, Doug Downey and Dave Downey (Angela Downey), and grand- children Taylor, Hannah, Cody, and Kinsley.Also surviving is his brother, Howard Downey (Francine Downey). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Opportunity Christian Fellowship, 1313 S Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA.

DOWNEY, Richard Richard (Dick) Downey, 76, of Spokane Valley, WA, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Spokane, WA at the VA Hospital, Hospice unit. Born on January 9, 1943, in Spokane, WA, he was the son of Walter (Robin) Downey and Lenore Downey. Dick grew up in Walla Walla, Washington and moved to Spokane at age 16. After graduating from North Central High School in 1961, he joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Navy in 1966, Dick met Margaret (Peggy) Plumb as a result of a Pen Pal letter. They were married on September 23, 1967. Dick worked for several businesses in Spokane and was employed for 32 years at Centennial Mills Mix Division. He was the Lead Warehouse- man before retiring in 2003. He loved riding snowmobiles with his wife and sons, as well as ATV's in the desert with his wife and friends. During their retirement years, Dick and Peggy loved to travel and made it through 48 states in their RV and spent a lot of time in Arizona. Dick will be remembered by his wife as a wonderful husband and father. He'll be remembered by his family and friends as a quiet and loving man. He was quite the handyman and always willing to help others. Dick was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret (Peggy) Downey, his sons, Doug Downey and Dave Downey (Angela Downey), and grand- children Taylor, Hannah, Cody, and Kinsley.Also surviving is his brother, Howard Downey (Francine Downey). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Opportunity Christian Fellowship, 1313 S Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close