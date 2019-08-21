HECKER, Richard Edward (Age 92) Richard Edward Hecker, died Sunday, August 11th at Riverview Manor in Selah, WA. He leaves his wife of 38 years, Freeda (Kilburn), a host of step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his son Carl (Shelley), two grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Faith (Deringer). He was a dedicated Jehovah's Witness since 1948. Born in Saskatchewan, Canada on May 11, 1927, the son of Edward and Anna (Frank) Hecker. He resided in Spokane and Mead, WA before moving to Selah, WA in 2015. He served in the Army during World War II. Richard worked at Feltman and Kern's shoe store, the Bon Marche Women's Shoe Department, Saad's Shoe Repair and retired from White's Boots. After he retired, he managed the Evergreen Mobile Home Park in Mead, WA. Richard will be missed by all who knew him including his good friends, Frank and Tammy Bass. A memorial service will be held at the Selah Kingdom Hall on September 14th at 1:30pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 21, 2019