MARTIN, Richard Edward "Rick" It is with great sadness that family and friends announce the passing of Rick Martin. He fought a valiant fight against cancer, like the Marine he was. Rick left us on May 19th, 2019 at his home with his wife of 31 years, Sherrie, and his beloved dog Teddy. Rick was born in Wallace, Idaho on July 18, 1948 to Richard Elmer Martin and Frances Weightman. He was the oldest of four children. Rick's father was a miner and moved the family to British Columbia, Canada to a ghost town called Zincton to pursue mining. There was no electricity, they lived in the old buildings, and received his education by correspondence. Rick pushed ore cars out of the mine for his father at an early age. The adventure, memories, and stories of that time are endless. Rick enlisted in the Marine Corps in September of 1965 and served his first deployment in a Med Cruise on the USS Chilton traveling to Spain, Italy, and Malta, among many other locations. He arrived in Vietnam in 1967 to the I Corps with the MAG39 Air Group as a Bulk Fuel Dispatcher and served in such places as Quang Tri, Phu Bai, Khe Sanh, and Da Nang. He received an honorable discharge in September of 1969 having also received many awards during his years of service. During Rick's adult years he was in Civil Engineering, construction, remediation, inspecting, and surveying. His career as a surveyor took him all over most of the Western United States, including Alaska often away from home for long periods of time. He retired in 2015. With Rick, what you saw was what you got, no pretention, no airs. He had a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. He loved to travel, eat out, his boat and RV. He enjoyed time at his home and on his deck and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He always enjoyed a good party and over the years the deck has seen countless evenings of dancing and laughter. Rick was a good man who lived a good life and will be missed by so many. He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Martin; two brothers: Leonard Martin and Rob Martin; three step daughters: Michele Bordner, Andrea Matherly, and Jennifer Metz as well as those that he called his sons: Sean Toombs, Ryan Smith, and Ed Rank. He was preceded in death by his sister, Toni Martin. Services to be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. 21702 West Espanola Road, Medical Lake, WA 99022. There will be a gathering to follow at the home of Rick and Sherrie.

