AMES, Richard Ernest "Dick" Richard Ernest "Dick" Ames passed away at his home on July 25, 2020 surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. He was born October 27, 1944 to Ernie and Gen Ames in Oakesdale, WA. He lived most of his young years in Tekoa, WA, moving to Lacrosse, WA in his junior year of high school where he met the love of his life who would later become his wife. He enlisted in the Army after graduation in 1962 and spent 13 months in Korea before returning to Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, WA. He and Rosemarie Saylor were married in 1964 and had two children. After leaving the military, he and his wife made their home in Pomeroy, WA for eleven years, later moving to Spokane Valley, WA where they raised their family. Dick loved spending time with his family fishing, camping, and boating. He also enjoyed hunting and just being out in the forest. He was preceded in death by both his parents, and a brother, Fred Ames. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rose at the home; two children Shannon (Travis) Billigmeier of Cheney, WA, Shane (Jwanita) Ames of Spokane Valley; and two grandchildren Sidney and Madison Billigmeier, as well as three step grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren. Cremation will be handled by Hennessey Valley Funeral Home and a memorial will be planned at a later date due to the current coronavirus situation. Share memories of Dick or condolences for family at www.HennesseyValley.com
.