BRONSON, Richard Francis, CMSGT, USAF (Ret) January 3, 1936 - July 24, 2020 Richard was born in Hornell, New York, and was a 1953 graduate of Maquoketa High School, Maquoketa, Iowa. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in January 1954 serving until his retirement as a Chief Master Sergeant in October 1978. He saw overseas service in Korea, Japan, France, Germany and the Republic of Vietnam, where his performance earned him the Bronze Star Medal. He was a direct descendant and namesake of Richard Bronson who emigrated from England to America in 1635. He also descended from Asa Brunson, Sr., and his son Asa, Jr., both of whom served in the Continental Line during the American Revolution, the elder having died at Valley Forge in February 1778 during the "Winter of Despair". Asa, Jr. was also there, and participated in the Battles of White March (PA), Monmouth (NJ) and Stoney Point (NY), later receiving a pension from his grateful nation. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Robert Hastings Bronson and Eleanor Ann (Brohm) Bronson, stepmother Alice Clements (Wingate) Bronson and brother David Louis Bronson. He married Virginia Louise (Dyer) Bronson in 1958 who survives him, they having celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in February. Though they had no children, they enjoyed loving companionship throughout their marriage. He is also survived by a sister, Kathryn Margaret Lechtenberg (Joseph), and many nieces and nephews, most prominently Mary Patrice Burns (Mike) and Robin Grimes (Bob). Richard and Virginia enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states, culminating with a cruise to Alaska to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 2008. They also made numerous trips into Canada and Mexico, and Virginia accompanied her husband to France and Germany during his USAF service, visiting several other foreign countries while there. After retiring from service, the couple resided from 1978 to 2002 in Spokane, 2002 to 2008 in Tucson, AZ, 2008 to 2017 in Portland metro, OR and have since lived in Spokane Valley. Mr. Bronson and his wife would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for their generosity, kindness and invaluable assistance to the family during this stressful and trying time. At his request, Richard will be interred without services in the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. Arrangements by Neptune Cremation Service.



