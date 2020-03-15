Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Fred WALLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WALLING, Richard Fred (Age 74) Richard Fred Walling passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Born in 1945, he was one of eight children born to Joseph and Christine Walling in Tonasket, WA. After high school, Richard joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam as a Platoon Sergeant. He was a "jack of all trades" who could fix anything and was an avid outdoorsman who was often found fishing at Lake Roosevelt. He was a family man who showed his affection to those closest to him through his playful banter and quick-witted humor. An amazing and industrious man, he wrung every drop of enjoyment out of life and lived life on his own terms. Even through health issues, he was stoic and forever fun and funny. Richard had tremendous willpower to be strong and available for his family, constantly striving to share his bubbling joy for life. He is survived by his beautiful wife of almost 18 years, Connie, along with their children: Bonnie, Melody and her husband, David, Melissa and her husband, Craig, and Richard and his partner, Chantelle; grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Chris, Talon, Kostin, Vedder, Cameron, Logan and great-grandchildren: Jayth, Elise, Davin and Amari. He is also survived by his brothers, Randy (who was Richard's twin) and Joe amd his wife, Diane, and his beloved sisters, Jeanne and Bobbi. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Tom, John, Bruce and Joanne. At Richard's request, no funeral service will be held, and his ashes will be interred at Medical Lake Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington.

