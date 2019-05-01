Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard George "Dick" HOLLEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLEN, Richard George "Dick" (Age 88) Richard "Dick" George Hollen passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of Jesus on Friday, April 26th, 2019 with his family beside him at The Hospice House of Spokane. He was born August 13, 1930 in Rochester, MI to George Hjalmer and Martha Hollen (Bjornstad). He was the eldest brother of four boys: Alvin, Dave, and Marvin and had one older sister, Marian. Hard work was not a stranger to Dick, as his father passed away when he was in eighth grade. He finished the eighth grade and dropped out of school to help his mother support the family. He passionately passed on this trait to his children and his grandchildren. Dick was a Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He married the love of his life Wanda Comstock on August 25th, 1956. Together they had five children: Larry (Ingrid), Teri (Delwin), Robert (Andria), Bruce (Toni) and Cheryl; 10 grandchildren: Christopher (Brooke), Nichole, Brad, Randi (Brandon), Erik, Allie (Brian), Karli, Danny (Kirsten), Joshua and Christina (Chris); and eight great-grandchildren: Trevor, Whitney, Mason, Brayden, Colby, Chloe, Wyatt and Carter. Dick worked up to three jobs at a time to provide for his family. He was a heavy equipment mechanic and spent most of his working career owning and operating Brown-Hollen Inc. and Hollen's Truck and Trailer Repair, his own truck repair facilities in Spokane. His favorite past time was his love for antique tractors. Over the years he collected quite a collection of "iron". He loved nothing more than engaging in a conversation over which brand or which model could pull the biggest load. One of his most proud moments was pulling the sled at the Interstate Fair to the end of the track with his John Deere R, that he had restored and was showing there. The fair organizers asked him to come pull with the trucks, which he gladly accepted and proceeded to show them how it was done. Everyone that knew Dad remembers his infectious laugh and never ending smile. He spent many weekends on the soccer, softball, football, basketball fields or courts and wherever else his grandkids were performing. He was very proud of every one of them. One of their favorite memories was how he had them all convinced that his seatbelt was broken on his truck so he couldn't wear it. That is until he got a new truck and they called him out on it. His never ending love for Mom was as strong at the end as it was in the beginning. He spent many nights rolling her yarn for her or rubbing her feet. When they would go for a drive, she would always scoot right over and sit next to him like a teenager would on her first date. They were and are still very much in love. He will be dearly missed by all. A celebration of Dick's life will be Saturday, May 4th at the VFW Hall, Post 1435, 192 S. David St., Spokane Valley starting at 1:30. Interment will be at the Medical Lake Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 6th at 3:00 PM.

