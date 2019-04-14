Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Glen CRISP. View Sign

CRISP, Richard Glen (Age 82) June 30, 1936 - April 10, 2019 Richard Glen Crisp passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, surrounded in love by his family. He was born June 30, 1936, in Spokane, to parents Donald and Ruby (Isbelle) Crisp. Dick grew up in Spokane and Green Bluff. Dick attended Longfellow and Green Bluff elementary schools and graduated from Mead High School in 1954. He was in the Army for three years. On leave from the army Dick met the love of his life, Lila (Hubbard) Crisp, at Wandermere golf course in 1957. They wrote letters until he was out of the military then married February 28, 1959. Thereafter, three girls were born. They lived and raised their family in the Pacific Northwest as he worked for Nalley's Inc for 18 years then co-owned Cascade Marketing Food Brokerage in Spokane. Above all, Dick loved his family and was a cherished husband, father, and "Pop". He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lila (Hubbard) Crisp, his daughters Renae Meredith (Scotte), Leanne Kratofil (Michael) and Sara Zuelke (Wolfgang); seven grandchildren, Andrew Meredith, Mark Meredith, Kaarin (Meredith) Vander Plaats, Luke Kratofil, Keelyn Kratofil, Steven Zuelke, and Rick Zuelke; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Warren (Lily), sister Betty Jean (Richard) Hurst in Spokane, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children. He was preceded in death by his brother Duane. We wish to thank the wonderful nurses of Spokane Valley Hospital CCU for their excellent care and comfort. No memorial service is planned. The family suggests memorial contributions to .

