WRIGHT, Richard Gregg "Dick" (Age 80) Richard Gregg Wright "Dick", 80, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 22, at his residence in Coeur d' Alene after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Richard was born to Jack and Ruth Wright on August 1, 1939 in Seattle, WA. He was the oldest of three children and better known as "Gregg" by his family. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1957. He attended Pima Community College working toward a degree in Electrical Engineering. He went on to work as a lineman for Pacific Gas/Electric and Michigan Electric Company. In 1973 Richard met and married the love of his life Shirley Sue Hall. Shirley affectionately tells of the time when she told Richard she has four children; Richard replied "Well, I like children". Shirley knew she had a keeper and instantly fell in love with him and the two remained happily married for 47 years. Richard unconditionally loved Holly, Rhonda, Kelly and Darin as his own. Each of the children wanted to share one of their memories. Holly's memory is of playing catch with him in the yard, and a willingness to stick up and defend her in a time of need. Rhonda's is of him being the man that has been there for her through thick and thin; loving her and her family unconditionally. Although not biological, she viewed him as her dad. Kelly's is that she will always be his "Double Trouble" and partner in crime. Darin's is splitting firewood. It did not matter if it was summer, winter, spring or fall, Richard was hunting for wood, splitting it and stacking it. In 2002, he and Shirley retired to Coeur d' Alene and purchased their dream home overlooking Lake Coeur d' Alene. As a child Richard was fascinated with flying and was an avid reader of aviation magazines, and enjoyed building model airplanes. He also enjoyed collecting currency from around the world. Every time his father Jack would travel abroad Richard would eagerly check the mail, waiting for his dad to send him some currency from a new foreign country. Later in life, Richard enjoyed football (Go Hawks), basketball, hiking, camping and reading a good book. Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sister, Martha Lehn; his spoiled rotten Cocker Spaniel, "Reese"; daughters, Holly Evans, Rhonda Burns, Kelly St. Pierre; son, Darin Engle; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; father, Jack and younger brother Clyde (Buddy) Wright. A memorial service will be held for Richard Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00PM at Yates Funeral Homes, 744 N. 4th St., Coeur d' Alene, Idaho 83814. Please visit Richard's online memorial at

