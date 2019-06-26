Spokesman-Review Obituaries
RUDOLPH, Richard H. Richard H. Rudolph passed away June 16, 2019 while living in Renton WA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Martin of Spokane (Garden Springs), WA. He is survived by his daughter Christine; brother Robert; sisters-in-law Joy Ledgerwood, Jean Davies, Vi Martin, Linda Nicki Bennett and many other relatives and friends. Richard was a well-known structural engineer. To read his full obituary, offer condolences and share memories, please visit his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 29th at noon at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019
