Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" HAZELMYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAZELMYER, Richard "Dick" Richard "Dick" Hazelmyer passed away on January 10, 2020 at the Spokane Veterans Home where he had been for a year. He was born on July 22, 1932 in Spokane and went to Rogers High School and joined the Army in his senior year. He served in Korea. He then joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam, after which he was stationed in Tacoma, WA at McChord AFB. He retired from the Air Force in 1973. After the children were grown, Dick moved to Spokane in 1998. His first wife, Marje died in 2002. He married Linda in 2006. Dick was a Service Office for the VFW where he helped coordinate the Korean War Veterans Medals Display at the Spokane Coliseum. He was an advocate for Veterans up until his death. He was also very interested in geneology and kept in contact with most family members near and far. We always knew when he was around, because we could hear him! Dick is preceded in death by his parents, older brother Walter and first wife, Marje and son James. He is survived by his wife Linda and his three children: Elizabeth Pike (Bob), Theressia (Chris) Hamilton and son Michael (Liz) Hazelmyer, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and sister Martha Calvert. A Memorial Service will be held on February 15th at 2:00 pm at the VFW Hall in Hillyard, 2902 E. Diamond Avenue. He has been cremated and his remains will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA.

HAZELMYER, Richard "Dick" Richard "Dick" Hazelmyer passed away on January 10, 2020 at the Spokane Veterans Home where he had been for a year. He was born on July 22, 1932 in Spokane and went to Rogers High School and joined the Army in his senior year. He served in Korea. He then joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam, after which he was stationed in Tacoma, WA at McChord AFB. He retired from the Air Force in 1973. After the children were grown, Dick moved to Spokane in 1998. His first wife, Marje died in 2002. He married Linda in 2006. Dick was a Service Office for the VFW where he helped coordinate the Korean War Veterans Medals Display at the Spokane Coliseum. He was an advocate for Veterans up until his death. He was also very interested in geneology and kept in contact with most family members near and far. We always knew when he was around, because we could hear him! Dick is preceded in death by his parents, older brother Walter and first wife, Marje and son James. He is survived by his wife Linda and his three children: Elizabeth Pike (Bob), Theressia (Chris) Hamilton and son Michael (Liz) Hazelmyer, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and sister Martha Calvert. A Memorial Service will be held on February 15th at 2:00 pm at the VFW Hall in Hillyard, 2902 E. Diamond Avenue. He has been cremated and his remains will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close