RIVERA, Richard Ira December 1946 - Sept.ember 2020 Richard Rivera passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Richard was born December 14, 1946 to Carlos and Terry Rivera and was raised in the South Bay area of southern California. Richard has left a long legacy of family and friends including his wife Linda Jo Rivera of 52 years, his brothers Carlos, Arthur and Emile, and children Michelle and Cynthia. When daughter Paula left this earth, Richard and Linda were very instrumental in raising her four children. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and five great- grandchildren, three sons-in-law and many, many dear relatives and friends. Richard was one of those spirits that always saw the bright side of life. If asked, his greatest accomplishments would have been the legacy of his beloved family that he spoke of often. He was always willing to help with coaching and loved participating in fun activities with his friends, offspring and their spouses. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, bridge, light gambling, and traveling. Richard's hard work ethic evolved from an entry level I.T. technician into middle management and eventually his own successful contract and repair business. He later decided to install carpets for a living. In his retirement years he decided to work part time for Home Depot. With all of Richard's many accomplishments in life, he never lost focus on his most important responsibility in setting a good example for his family. Richard's life will be remembered at his place of worship on Saturday, October 10th at 2 pm at Green Acres Baptist Church in Spokane Valley (Green Acres). The service and celebration is open to family and close friends due to covid 19. Masks will be required and due to covid, the family regrets the space is limited to partial capacity.



