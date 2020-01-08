WELCHLY, Richard J. 1935 - 2019 Richard John Welchly of Clayton, Washington passed away December 31, 2019 at the age of 84. Richard married Elizabeth G. Davis in 1958 and together they raised seven children. In 1975, Richard started his own plumbing business, RJ Welchly Plumbing, serving the greater Spokane and Deer Park area. Richard will be remembered for his unconditional love, infectious smile and kind compassionate spirit. Richard is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Bess"; his daughters Cindy (Jack) Best, Susan (Jim) Palmer, Renee (J) Attridge, Misti (Todd) Munns, Jeannine (Ty) Lim and Tiffany (Micah) Erwin; son Rick (Laura) Welchly; brother Ron (Pam) Welchly and sister Sandi (Joe) Crampo. His posterity also includes 27 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Welchly. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 34221 N. Newport Highway in Chattaroy, Washington. To sign Richard's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 8, 2020