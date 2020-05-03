TOWNSEND, Richard James "Dick"(Age 88) Our dear Father went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020. He passed peacefully at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Dick was born to Howard and Blanche Townsend on June 9, 1931 in Apollo, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife Carol Townsend. He is survived by his sister Donna (husband Paul) Libengood, sister Joanne (husband James) Jones, daughter Rebecca Jane (husband Michael) Davis and their sons Jason (wife Shanda) Gorder, Joseph Bodey, Joshua Bodey and Michael J. (wife Melanie) Davis, son Richard Glenn (wife Tari) Townsend and children Melanie (husband Mark) Johnson, Christopher ( wife Sheila) Riley, Jason Riley, step-daughter Christina (husband Mark) Maxwell and granddaughter Lisa (husband Chris Arthun) Maxwell and step-son Michael Miller and granddaughter Jordan along with numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. Dick served proudly for five years in the United States Air Force as a crew member on a B-36 in the Korean War. The family lived for many years in Miles City and Billings, Montana before moving to San Jose, CA where Dick worked for Ford Aerospace as an engineer. Dick traveled the world internationally as a senior engineer with many accomplishments to his name. Both he and Carol retired early and settled in Coeur d'Alene, ID where they resided for the rest of their lives. Dick loved fishing and golfing but his passion was his church and beloved Barbershop singing. He loved to sing and his quartet won many awards in the various competitions entered. He served as president of the local chapter and sang on the rooftop entrance to the Coeur d' Alene Resort on many Christmas engagements. Dick, Carol, Paul and Donna traveled extensively in their motorhome exploring many exciting locations. Their Photo album was always a hit at the holidays. Dick and Paul spent many fun days fishing the local lakes and streams with stories of their great times and big catches. Graveside services with military honors will be held at a later date. He will be interred with his wife Carol at Coeur d'Alene Memorial Gardens, arrangements by English Funeral Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store