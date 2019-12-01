Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard John VANDYKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VANDYKE, Richard John "Dick" Dick passed into the loving arms of Jesus, his Savior, in the evening hours on November 16, 2019 at North Point Village in Spokane, WA. Dick was born in Dayton, Ohio to Gary and Marie VanDyke. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Lucille VanDyke, his twin brother (7 years old) Jimmy VanDyke, and his son (47 years old) James M VanDyke. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Olga, his sister Rita Adsitt (and family), his daughter Mary Beth (Michael) Paulus and his grand-children Jakob VanDyke, Adam VanDyke and Ashley (Kenney) Metz. Dick graduated from Gonzaga Prep High School in 1956 and went on to get a job as an elevator operator in the Paulsen Building where he met Olga, his wife to be. He proceeded to work at Albertsons as a checker for 35 years from which he retired in 2003. Dick loved all animals; especially dogs and squirrels. He loved to spend his vacations at the ocean, above all the Oregon Coast. God and Church played an integral and meaningful part in his life. Dick was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. Services to be held at Sacred Heart Parish located at 219 E. Rockwood Blvd, Spokane, WA, 99202. The Vigil will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6pm, and the Funeral Mass on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11am. Reception to follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be sent to the Spokane Humane Society in honor of Dick's love for all animals. A special Thank You to North Point Village, their memory caregivers and Horizon Hospice for the love and kindness that was provided to Dick and our family. "Come to me, all of you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. Matthew 11:28

