Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Richard "Dick" On July 8, 2019, we lost a great husband, father, papa, brother, and friend in Richard "Dick" Johnson after a short battle with cancer. Dick was born February 9, 1949 in Spokane, Wash-ington to Marguerite and Roy Johnson. He grew up on Spokane's South Hill attending numerous grade schools, Sacajawea Junior High, and Ferris High School. It was at Ferris that he met his future wife Kathleen James, whom he married on November 23, 1968. He was a very successful electrician, foreman, project manager, and superintendent for close to 50 years, working a majority of the time for Intermountain Electric. He ran several large construction projects along the west coast of the United States and if you asked him, they "came in on time and made money". Dick loved spending time with his family, golfing, woodworking in his shop, as well as helping friends and family with all sorts of projects. He either built or wired something for everyone he knew! He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 50 years; sons Chris (Shari) and Matt (Kim); his "perfect" grandchildren Courtney (Derek), Brett (Peyton), Ali, Jolene, and Alex; a great-granddaughter Ruby; three sisters, Madeline, Carol, and Nancy; a brother Bob; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Marge. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Spokane Humane Society. Join the family for dessert at Downriver Golf Course (3225 N. Columbia Circle, Spokane 99205) on Saturday, August 3rd 6:30-8:30pm to celebrate Dick's life.

JOHNSON, Richard "Dick" On July 8, 2019, we lost a great husband, father, papa, brother, and friend in Richard "Dick" Johnson after a short battle with cancer. Dick was born February 9, 1949 in Spokane, Wash-ington to Marguerite and Roy Johnson. He grew up on Spokane's South Hill attending numerous grade schools, Sacajawea Junior High, and Ferris High School. It was at Ferris that he met his future wife Kathleen James, whom he married on November 23, 1968. He was a very successful electrician, foreman, project manager, and superintendent for close to 50 years, working a majority of the time for Intermountain Electric. He ran several large construction projects along the west coast of the United States and if you asked him, they "came in on time and made money". Dick loved spending time with his family, golfing, woodworking in his shop, as well as helping friends and family with all sorts of projects. He either built or wired something for everyone he knew! He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 50 years; sons Chris (Shari) and Matt (Kim); his "perfect" grandchildren Courtney (Derek), Brett (Peyton), Ali, Jolene, and Alex; a great-granddaughter Ruby; three sisters, Madeline, Carol, and Nancy; a brother Bob; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Marge. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Spokane Humane Society. Join the family for dessert at Downriver Golf Course (3225 N. Columbia Circle, Spokane 99205) on Saturday, August 3rd 6:30-8:30pm to celebrate Dick's life. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close