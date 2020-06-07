WOLLIN, Richard Kenneth Richard was born on November 4th, 1930 in Spokane, He passed away on May 29th, 2020 He was preceded in death by his father Bernard Yngve Wollin and mother Alice Gunbourg (Bjork) Wollin and brother Leonard Wollin, Marysville WA. He was preceded in death by his son Terry Wollin in 1970 at the age of 17. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Wollin. He is also survived by his one sister Diane Tumlinson of Spokane, three brothers Robert Wollin of LaConner WA, Allen Wollin, Modesto CA, Jack Wollin Stanwood WA, numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was Baptized in 1940 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was fully devoted in his worship of Jehovah. He served as an Elder in the Congregation for decades, up to his death. He retired as building Contractor in 1992 having built dozens of custom houses over the years. He was also highly involved in the building of Kingdom Halls throughout Washington, Idaho and Oregon. Richard's hope was always in God's promise of a resurrection to be with all his family and loved ones here on earth under the rule of God's Heavenly Kingdom. Memorial will be held Saturday June 13th at 2:00 pm via Zoom.



