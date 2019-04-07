HAYNES, Richard L. "Rick" (Age 72) Richard (Rick) L. Haynes, 72, passed away April 3, peacefully with his wife of 35 years, Joan Haynes, by his side after a long battle with Parkinson's. Rick was born January 10, 1947 in Wessington Springs, SD. He spent time as a child in Oregon and as a teenager; he spent summers in South Dakota working on his grandparents' ranch. After high school, Rick moved to Moscow, ID where he attended the University of Idaho and was an active member of Theta Chi fraternity. During his college summers, Rick worked for the forest service as a firefighter. While at the University of Idaho, he met his first wife, Kaye. Rick graduated from the University of Idaho with a business degree and went to work for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Illinois. There, Rick and Kaye made their first home and their family grew with the birth of their children, Jeff and Alyssa. In 1974, Rick and Kaye returned to the Northwest and settled in Spokane where Rick went to work for Farm Credit Services (Federal Land Bank). Rick and Kaye's marriage ended in 1981. In 1984, he married Joan Wellman. Rick worked for Farm Credit Services for over 30 years. During retirement, Rick gave generously of his time as a volunteer; he worked hundreds of hours each year for the Christmas Bureau and Second Harvest. Rick and Joan loved their annual trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. During the summers, they spent countless hours boating on Lake Coeur d'Alene and Long Lake. Rick enjoyed listening to music, watching sunsets and the wildlife from his porch in Nine Mile Falls. Rick was a loving father and mentor to his children. Rick's dry sense of humor will be missed dearly. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Chuck, his step-dads Mason and Emery, as well as his son, Jeff. He leaves behind his wife Joan; his daughter Alyssa Arredondo (Aaron); grandchildren Alivia, Adam and Ava; his brother Rob Burchfield (Wendy); sister Darcey; nieces and nephew, as well as many dear friends. A small celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Christmas Bureau. To share memories or offer condolences please visit the tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary