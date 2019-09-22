Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OLSEN, Richard L. Richard (Rick) Lee Olsen, 74, of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. Richard was born to parents Fred and Jane Olsen, on May 31, 1945 in Spokane, Washington where he resided his entire life. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis, and beloved Grandma Mildred. Richard was married to his best friend Ann in 1969. Their friendship started at Lewis and Clark High School where Richard helped Ann with her Chemistry and History classes. Together they graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1963, were married in 1969 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past June. They spent many summers making memories on their property on Lake Thomas in the Colville National forest. Richard is survived by his two sons: Rick and wife Sandra, and granddaughters Lexi and Sami; Bob and wife Kari, Bob's son Cody and wife Sarah, and great-granddaughter Victoria, and great-grandson Robert. Richard is also survived by his close friend of more than 50 years Glenn Miller of Yakima, and many other close family and friends. Richard attended Spokane Community College and retired from his career as a Water Service Specialist with the City of Spokane after 40 years. He spent many years involved with the Boys Scouts programs as his sons moved from Cub to Eagle Scouts in their youth. Richard proudly spent many of his retirement years as an ESL (English as a Second Language) mentor at the Country Homes Christian Church. A Celebration of Life will be held in Spokane on Saturday, September 28th from 1-4 pm at the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council, 6116 N. Market Spokane. As a special thanks to all of the medical staff who touched Richard's life, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Richard's name to Hospice of Spokane, Hospice House North.

OLSEN, Richard L. Richard (Rick) Lee Olsen, 74, of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. Richard was born to parents Fred and Jane Olsen, on May 31, 1945 in Spokane, Washington where he resided his entire life. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis, and beloved Grandma Mildred. Richard was married to his best friend Ann in 1969. Their friendship started at Lewis and Clark High School where Richard helped Ann with her Chemistry and History classes. Together they graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1963, were married in 1969 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past June. They spent many summers making memories on their property on Lake Thomas in the Colville National forest. Richard is survived by his two sons: Rick and wife Sandra, and granddaughters Lexi and Sami; Bob and wife Kari, Bob's son Cody and wife Sarah, and great-granddaughter Victoria, and great-grandson Robert. Richard is also survived by his close friend of more than 50 years Glenn Miller of Yakima, and many other close family and friends. Richard attended Spokane Community College and retired from his career as a Water Service Specialist with the City of Spokane after 40 years. He spent many years involved with the Boys Scouts programs as his sons moved from Cub to Eagle Scouts in their youth. Richard proudly spent many of his retirement years as an ESL (English as a Second Language) mentor at the Country Homes Christian Church. A Celebration of Life will be held in Spokane on Saturday, September 28th from 1-4 pm at the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council, 6116 N. Market Spokane. As a special thanks to all of the medical staff who touched Richard's life, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Richard's name to Hospice of Spokane, Hospice House North. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close