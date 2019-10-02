Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lacy MOORE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOORE, Richard Lacy SPOKANE A light shined bright on October 28, 1935 as dad began his life's journey in Polson, MT. That light went dim the evening of September 25, 2019 as he passed from this earth, surrounded by so much LOVE. Richard "Dick" Lacy Moore was born to Harold and Ruth (Lacy) Moore. He graduated from Charlo High School in 1953 in Charlo, MT. He married Natalyn Hendrickson on October 23rd, 1965 at the D'Aste Chuch outside of Charlo, MT. Dick served in the U.S. Army from December 1961 to December 1963 working as an auto mechanic and truck driver. Growing up outside of Moiese, MT, Dick developed a life long passion for anything and everything that pointed to farming and cattle. In his last days, he took pride in telling us that he was and always will be a "cattle man". He was a member of the Appaloosa Horse Club, where he owned and showed many Appaloosas. Through this experience, his love of horse racing began and transformed into raising and training Thoroughbreds to run at Playfair Race Course. Dick found much pride in having a small herd of cattle, while tending his hay fields, and kept busy farming in his spare time. His vegetable gardens were a beautiful work of art. In the midst of his passions, he had a productive career as a truck driver, from which he retired in 2001 with Supervalue, as a member of the Teamsters industry. Dick was a member of the Spokane County Cattlemen's Association, Stevens County Cattlemen's Association and served as a director for several years with the Cattle Producers of Washington. Dick and his wife took delight in volunteering annually at the Junior Livestock Show and at the Jensen Memorial Youth Ranch. He had such a big heart for children and was an avid supporter of 4-H, FFA and any other agricultural related activities. Throughout his battle with cancer, hhe was a faithful member of Hayford Community Church. Dick loved spending time with his grandchildren and was often found occupying his time teaching them about tractors, farming and producing hay. He continued, until his death, to meet monthly with his friends and fellow truck drivers from Garrett and ANR Freight lines. He was a good friend to all who knew him. Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Janet (Moore) Kondratowicz, and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Natalyn Moore of Spokane; sons, Rick (Peyton) Moore of Spokane, and Matt (Sophie) Moore of Torrington, Wyoming; and grandchildren Madison, Amelia and Curran Moore of Spokane and Declan Moore of Torrington, Wyoming. Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4th at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, beginning promptly, at 10:30am. The address is 21702 W. Espanola Rd Medical Lake, WA 99022. A Celebration of life will immediately follow at the Spokane County Fire District 3 Training Conference Center in Cheney, WA. The address is 10 S. Presley Dr. Cheney, WA 99004 (near Salnave Elementary). In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: Any of the Spokane Blood Donation centers/facilitiesa gentle reminderdonating blood is a great GIFT and may save or prolong a life. Cancer Care Northwest, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center-Spokane Hospice House Spokane-South -Spokane. John 14:6

