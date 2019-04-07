Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee BADGETT. View Sign

BADGETT, Richard Lee (Age 84) Richard Lee Badgett, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Spokane. He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on January 30, 1935 to Norman and Amy Jones. When his parents separated, he was later adopted by his mother's second husband, Gordon Badgett, and took his surname. His father served in the army during and after World War II, so Richard moved around frequently during his youth. He had fond memories of time spent in Japan, and he graduated from High School in Enid, Oklahoma. He joined the Navy in 1954 and served during the Korean war, although he did not engage directly in any fighting. After release from the Navy, he became an electronics technician, and worked most of his life for the Federal Aviation Administration maintaining and repairing radar on Mica Peak. He married Marvel, his wife, in Spokane in 1968, and together they raised a family. Richard was an avid reader and puzzle-solver, and loved gadgets and working with his computers. After retirement, before becoming ill, he swam or rode his bicycle daily and took part in the Men's Group and other activities at Riverview Retirement Community, where he lived. He also could be seen strolling down the hallways with one of his yo-yos, delighting people by "walking the dog" or doing other tricks. He was fondly nicknamed "The Yo-Yo Man". Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Marvel, and step-daughter, Coleen Perry. Richard is survived by his step-sons Michael Talkington and wife Terry; Ryan Talkington and wife Hilde, Darin Talkington and wife Sunny; daughter Linda Fox and husband Andy; son Peter Badgett and wife Rachel; daughter Kathy Saxon and husband Jimmy, and son Eric Badgett. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A memorial and reception will be held at the Ball and Dodd Funeral Home on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 am.

