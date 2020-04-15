Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee BELLMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BELLMAN, Richard Lee (Age 88) November 15, 1931 - April 12, 2020 Richard (Dick) Bellman passed away peacefully April 12, 2020 at the age of 88. We find peace in dad choosing a beautiful Easter Sunday to reunite with our mom. Dick was born in Wichita, KS to Vert and Florence (Osborne) Bellman. He was the middle child to older sister Joan and younger brother Donald. Dick was a beloved father, grandfather, friend and respected Veteran of the U.S. Navy and Air Force. Dick enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18 and spent three years as a Gunner's Mate 3rd class on the USS Ozbourn from 1950-1953. After that, he enlisted in the Air Force, stationed at Fairchild (Spokane, WA), Payne Field (Everett, WA), Kadena (Okinawa) and retired as a 20-year Veteran at Beale Air Force Base (Marysville, CA) in 1970. After completing his service to our country, he moved his family to the hometown of his wife, Donna, in Spokane. Dicked worked for Yellow Front Stores, Checker Auto and as a security guard for Western Security Service. He enjoyed bowling and fishing. Dick was an active member of North Hill Christian Church, where he and Donna worshiped for 47 years. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, his parents and his sister. He is survived by brother, Donald Bellman of Joplin, MO. He is also survived by daughter Diane Vanos (Russ), sons Dan and Dave Bellman; granddaughters Janae Holt (Quinn), Kendra DeJanovich (Dylan) and Jordyn George. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on funeral services, the family will pay their respects to Dick at a private graveside ceremony at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.

