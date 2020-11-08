CARROLL, Richard Lee Richard Lee Carroll passed away on November 1st, 2020 at the Spokane Veterans Home. He was born in Spokane on December 5, 1946 to Warren and Grace Carroll of Malden, Washington. While growing up in Malden he attended schools in Pine City, Malden, and Rosalia. After school he joined the United States Army in 1966. After his honorable discharge from the Army he returned to Malden working as an Engineer for the Milwaukee Railroad. In 1974 he moved to Alberton, MT and continued to work for the railroad and finishing up his railroad career in St. Maries, ID when it ceased operations in 1980. After that he held several jobs in Spokane, Maple Valley, WA, Battleground, WA, and Portland, OR, until his retirement in 2008. Over the years he fought many hard and gallant battles, from Vietnam, to car accidents, to a heart attack and stroke, beating them all convincingly, but in the end it was the big "C" (cancer) that finally got the best of him. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 33 years, Virginia, three stepchildren, two grandchildren, two brothers, and a niece. He is survived by two sons, Daniel (Tomi) of Twisp, WA, Randall (Sharisse) of Enumclaw, WA., daughter Heather (Mike) Bilger of Roy, WA., stepdaughter Ronalee Davis-Bjorkman (David) of Portland, OR., and stepson Richard (Tina) Hillyard of Camp Verde, AZ. He is also survived by his brother Tom (Gail) of Spokane Valley, sister Peggy Wright-Melton (Rich) of Liberty Lake, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their immense gratitude to the staff at the Spokane Veterans Home for their unwavering dedication to his needs in his final months, especially during this time of uncertainty. Due to the COVID pandemic there are no services planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store