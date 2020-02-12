Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee HARVEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARVEY, Richard Lee January 30, 1944 - February 7, 2020 Richard Lee Harvey raised his bidder number one final time on Friday, February 7, 2020, and bought himself a ticket to Heaven. He passed away peacefully at his home in Steptoe surrounded by loved ones. Rich was born on January 30, 1944, to Cloy and Dorothy (Suess) Harvey. He attended Steptoe Grade School and Colfax High School. Rich married Mary Beth Getz in 1968, and this union brought five wonderful children. He was not a stranger to hard work and was known for his knowledge of being able to build or repair anything. He helped build many tractor and combine cabs while working for Komfort King Kabs. Rich had several jobs in his early adulthood, including Curtis Cattle Company in Garfield, building houses with his uncles Bob Suess and Wayne Kingsinger, and farming with his grandfather, father and uncle. In addition to farming, the Harvey family raised registered Hereford cattle. Richard also enjoyed racing snowmobiles for Triber's Tigers Racing Team out of Spokane. He served as the captain of the Colfax Fire District #11 and has been a lifelong supporter of the Steptoe Volunteer Fire Department. Rich and his family lived in Prosser, Washington for a short time while he worked at Hanford. This started his career in construction and carpentry, where he worked on several construction and bridge jobs all throughout the region. He returned to the family farm in Steptoe, doing both farming and continuing his construction career. In his retirement, Richard could be found tinkering in his shop or attending an auction. If there was a farm or estate auction in the area, there is no doubt that Rich and bidder card #222 was there. He thoroughly enjoyed buying and selling his "treasures" that he found at auction sales. He was always a proud supporter of his kids' and grandkids' activities. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cloy and Dorothy Harvey, and sister, Marie Snow. His survivors include his sisters, Susan (Jeff) Barbee from Yakima, Lynda (Dave) Sullivan from Black Butte, OR, and his aunt Lavelle Nash from Richland. His surviving children include Carol (Jim) Larsen of Colfax, Joe (Kim) Harvey of Kennewick, Trudi Allenbach (Kyle McKinney) of Colfax, Karen Shaw of Colfax, and Diana (Kirk) Moser of Troy, ID. He is also survived by countless cousins, 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Most knew Rich as "GR", which stood for Grouchy Richard. While he did have his "grouchy" moments, most that knew him will remember his endless teasing and fun-loving sense of humor. His family and friends feel forever fortunate to have had him in their lives for 76 years. Memorials may be given to Bethel Cemetery in Steptoe or the Steptoe Fire Department. To respect Dad's wishes, no funeral service will be held.

