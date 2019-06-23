MORRIS, Richard Lee Richard Lee Morris was born in Turner, Montana on the Big Flat of Blaine County just a few miles from the Canadian border. He was the fourth and youngest son born to his parents Gail Homer Morris and Fay Edna Statelen. He would spend most of his childhood living, working, and exploring the wonders of living on a farm with his three older brothers McKinley Henry, Donald Warren, Waldon William (Bunky), and his little sister Wanda Marilyn Morris Ragan. Richard attended the little country Fairview School and Turner schools where he participated in sports until his family moved to Big Sandy, Montana in 1951 where he graduated from High School in 1953. Richard enlisted into the United States Air Force on February 16, 1954 at the age of 18, serving our country in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand as an Airborn Radio and Radar Maintenance tech and a NCO (Non Commission Officer) reaching the Rank of Tech Sargeant. Richard retired on September 30, 1976 making his home in Spokane, Washington until his death. He married Genevieve Bussineau on September 27, 1975. They enjoyed 37 1/2 years of marriage before she passed away on January 5, 2013. Richard is survived by his children and grandchildren. Military honors and committal service will take place 10:30am on June 25th, 2019 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. Professional services conducted by Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at hazenjaegervalley.com Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary