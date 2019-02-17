Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Leo "Dick" PIERONI. View Sign

PIERONI, Richard Leo "Dick" (Age 85) Richard "Dick" Pieroni, a loving husband, father and papa, peacefully passed away the morning of January 3, 2019. He will be forever missed. Dick was born on September 23, 1933 in Tacoma, Washington to Julius and Ada Pieroni. His parents were from Italy; they eventually settled and raised their family in Spokane, WA. Dick attended Gonzaga Preparatory High School, after which he felt a calling to join the priesthood and attended Saint Thomas Seminary, near Seattle. He became homesick and returned to Spokane. Dick's devout Catholic faith was integral throughout his life. Dick was drafted by the US Army and was stationed in Europe from 1956-58. He often shared heartfelt stories of his time served in the Army and how grateful he was during his leave to have visited the Italian cities of his parents' birthplace. Dick was honored to have served his country. As a great sports enthusiast, Dick followed his favorite teams through radio, television and live games. He enjoyed playing handball as a member of the Spokane Club. He loved the sounds of big band music and was a fantastic dancer. His favorite pastimes were going to the movies, playing cards, cribbage and board games. Dick's greatest joy was spending time with his family. Dick married his wife Elaine on August 13, 1966. They continued the tradition of his parents' Italian restaurant; Chef Pieroni's. As "Chef Pieroni" he used the freshest ingredients and always made his meals from scratch with no preservatives. Dick and Elaine had three restaurants during their 35 years of business. Their initial restaurant was family-style on Northwest Boulevard, where his father, Julius, resided in the back. Eventually, they moved to a larger establishment on East 3rd Avenue. They later downsized and moved back to the north side on East Francis, where they had a restaurant/deli. Their children and many of the local high school kids credit Dick and Elaine for their first jobs. They showcased firsthand the importance of a strong work ethic. Dick loved his customers and made everyone feel welcome. He would often take time from his busy schedule to sit down and share his quick-wit and loving heart with them. Dick was known to give his customers memorable nicknames, greeting them personally as they returned for their next culinary delight. Chef Pieroni's sponsored many local youth sports teams over their 35 years. Dick and Elaine truly believed in giving back to the community that had so strongly supported them. Dick and Elaine retired in 2003 and moved to Arizona. As longtime season ticket supporters of the Arizona Cardinals, they loved to attend the games with their son Kyle and cheer on their home team. Dick loved the Arizona heat and enjoyed swimming and working out at the nearby clubhouse. The past five years as his health began to slowly wane, they moved to Westlake Village, California to be near his family; Kyle, Ana, Luciano and Taylor Scott. Dick is survived by his beautiful wife of 53 years, Elaine (Rizzuto, Green), his children Rick Green, Patti Kriseman (Jim), Wendy Champagne Frisby (Mark), Kyle Pieroni (Ana), and his grandchildren Taylor Scott, Jakob and Luciano. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters. Dick will be deeply missed by his family and they find comfort in knowing he is in Heaven watching over them. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Parish, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA 99208, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 am. A reception to follow in the St. Thomas More Reception Hall.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019

