WILLIAMSON, Richard Leon Richard Leon Williamson, age 83, beloved father and grandfather, has gone to be with the Lord early on April 2, 2019, at Spokane Hospice House in Spokane, WA, with his three youngest surviving children by his side; Tamara (Henning), Brien Williamson, and Lisa (Amburgey.) Richard, the oldest of six, was born on a farm in Indianapolis, IN, February 19th, 1936, to Jesse and Carolyn Williamson. His occupations as a young man were an ice cream man, a lineman, and worked on the Alaskan highway. He met his wife, Barbara Holderfield, in the Church of Christ, and married her on February 22nd, 1958, in Tippecanoe County. On his life journey from Indiana to California, they had four children; Jennifer (Bernier), Tamara (Henning), Brien Williamson, and Lisa (Amburgey.) He then journeyed north and settled down with his family on a quaint farmette in 1970 in Deer Park, WA, taking a job opportunity with the Spokesman Review in Spokane, WA. He remained happy here as a productive young husband and father, relishing the outdoors, growing and nurturing his trees and three enormous gardens. He gifted his children the knowledge of how to raise rabbits, chickens, horses, and how to grow, preserve and sell vegetables and fruit; instilling an independent, survivalist mentality. He sacrificed his time to his family as a Boy Scout master, softball coach, taught fishing, camping, music, and was a reliable fan of his kids' activities and sports. His love and allegiance to God was utmost. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the desire to know the Creator and why. He loved going to church where he would sing out hymns boastfully with meaning. He spent most of his evenings reading the bible and often reading scripture to his children. He had always been a bold, faithful lover of Christ! He spent his last years coming to his children's prospective homes babysitting, advising, encouraging, and keeping them safe whether they were working on building their homes or riding horses, encouraging them to remain right in the Lord. His memorial will be held on April 16th, Tuesday, 4 p.m., at Northside Church of Christ.

