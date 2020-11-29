1/1
Richard Lewis BONWELL
BONWELL, Richard Lewis 1937 - 2020 Richard L. Bonwell was born on July 12, 1937, in Rockford, Illinois. He passed away on November 12, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with pneumonia following surgery. Richard loved his family and fishing, and worked for decades as a trucker. He enjoyed sharing stories from his travels throughout the United States especially tales about the incredibly bad drivers he encountered. He could get everyone laughing by exclaiming, "What a Maroon"! In 1963, he met and married Sharon Baldwin in Phoenix, Arizona. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Brent, Sharid, Trent, and their adopted son Travis. In 1983, the family moved to Spokane to be closer to relatives. Richard was preceded in death by his son Brent Bonwell in 1987. He is survived by his wife Sharon; their children, Sharid (Ken) Pattarnon, Trent (Shelly) Bonwell, and Travis Bonwell; and their grandchildren Jesse Pattarnon, Amanda Pattarnon, and Avery Bonwell; and several great-grandchildren. Other surviving family includes mother-in-law Edith M. Wheatley, Martha Lou (Steve) Wheatley-Billeter, Ken Baldwin and Greg Baldwin. The family extends their appreciation to the staff and volunteers at Kindred Hospice for their loving care of our husband, father and grandfather. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family service will be scheduled for a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

