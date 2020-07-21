ROBERTS, Richard Lon Lonnie is survived by his wife Bernice, son Jesse Roberts wife Karen; daughter Dallas Roberts, stepdaughter Sandi Salerno husband Jon; stepson Scott Hill, wife Cindi, many many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Emmett Roberts. Lonnie spent his life in the trucking industry between Fairchild General Freight in Yakima, moved to Spokane in 1978 and began Power Transport in 1980. Later he bought another truck and took to driving until he was 75. He served in the Army in his younger years. He was a devout Christian at Holy Trinity Lutheran church. He was a devoted member of AA and helped a lot of people along the way. He was greatly admired by many and will be truly missed. Services will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm., 2511 S. Pines Rd.



