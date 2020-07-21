1/1
Richard Lon ROBERTS
ROBERTS, Richard Lon Lonnie is survived by his wife Bernice, son Jesse Roberts wife Karen; daughter Dallas Roberts, stepdaughter Sandi Salerno husband Jon; stepson Scott Hill, wife Cindi, many many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Emmett Roberts. Lonnie spent his life in the trucking industry between Fairchild General Freight in Yakima, moved to Spokane in 1978 and began Power Transport in 1980. Later he bought another truck and took to driving until he was 75. He served in the Army in his younger years. He was a devout Christian at Holy Trinity Lutheran church. He was a devoted member of AA and helped a lot of people along the way. He was greatly admired by many and will be truly missed. Services will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm., 2511 S. Pines Rd.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Service
01:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
3 entries
July 21, 2020
He was a wonderful man and will be missed. He made power transport a wonderful company to work for. Everyone there is family because of him.
Sharon cruzen cook
Coworker
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mike and Joey McCamly
Friend
July 21, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Washington State
