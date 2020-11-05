EVERETT, Richard M. (Age 46) Richard M. Everett, 46, of Spokane passed away on October 28, 2020. Richard was born on April 22, 1974 in Kellogg, ID, to parents Richard Everett and Katherine Everett. He graduated high school in Spokane. Richard enjoyed biking, camping, hiking and fishing. His family and friends will always remember him as having a great sense of humor, great work ethic, being a good son, and someone who was always thankful for his friends and family.



