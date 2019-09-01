SHERWOOD, Richard Mark
Richard Mark Sherwood age 65 passed away on August 10, 2019. Mark was born on February 19, 1954 in Seattle, WA. Mark was retired from Boise Cascade as a salesman. Mark is survived by his wife Kay (Fels) Sherwood of Kalispell, MT formerly of Spokane, WA, mother Mary Betty Sherwood of Klamath Falls, OR, son Aaron (Breanne) Sherwood, Grandchildren JeanMolly and JamesHenry Sherwood of Nashua, New Hampshire. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Easthaven Baptist Church Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019