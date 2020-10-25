FROST, Richard Melvin "Dick" (Age 84) Richard "Dick" Melvin Frost (84) passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. Dick was born July 13, 1936 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Anthony and Florence Frost. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, one sister, and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fay; his four children: Richard (Jennifer), Sherri, Mark (Tanya), Sharon (Scott); five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Dick worked as a public schoolteacher for over 20 years. He also, along with his wife, ran a successful entertainment booking agency, Frost & Frost Entertainment, for over 30 years. But it was Dick's work performing as a magician, both locally and around the country for over 60 years, that was the true passion of his life. Through his family friendly shows Dick earned a reputation as a consummate performer who could always bring a smile to your face. In his free time, Dick loved fishing, riding his bike, watching westerns, and taking his best friend Merlin for long walks.



