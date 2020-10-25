1/1
Richard Melvin "Dick" FROST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FROST, Richard Melvin "Dick" (Age 84) Richard "Dick" Melvin Frost (84) passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. Dick was born July 13, 1936 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Anthony and Florence Frost. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, one sister, and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fay; his four children: Richard (Jennifer), Sherri, Mark (Tanya), Sharon (Scott); five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Dick worked as a public schoolteacher for over 20 years. He also, along with his wife, ran a successful entertainment booking agency, Frost & Frost Entertainment, for over 30 years. But it was Dick's work performing as a magician, both locally and around the country for over 60 years, that was the true passion of his life. Through his family friendly shows Dick earned a reputation as a consummate performer who could always bring a smile to your face. In his free time, Dick loved fishing, riding his bike, watching westerns, and taking his best friend Merlin for long walks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved