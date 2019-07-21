Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Michael DOUGHERTY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOUGHERTY, Richard M. Spokane, WA Richard Michael Dougherty, 69, passed peacefully on July 4th, 2019, surrounded by his family. He leaves his son, Jeffrey Dougherty, his daughter, Brianna Ames and her husband, Nicholas Ames, his grandson, Jackson, his sisters, Eileen Zamora, Lynn Halaby Dougherty and their families, as well as many close friends. Richard was preceded in death by his father, James Joseph Dougherty, his mother, Irene Janina Dougherty (Kachinas), and his two brothers, Thomas Dougherty and Robert Dougherty. Richard was born in Babylon, NY on October 9th, 1949. After graduating from North Babylon Senior High school, he served in the US Navy as a flight mechanic, working on the famed F-14 Tomcat. From there he found his passion as a registered nurse, obtaining degrees in both nursing and respiratory therapy from Grossmont College in San Diego. He settled in Pullman, WA where he became a pillar within the community and served on the City Council. Even after his diagnosis of lung cancer, Richard continued to provide care for his patients. It brought him comfort knowing that he could continue to change the lives of others through their health. He will lovingly be remembered for his caring personality, his sense of humor, and his devotion as a father. He loved cooking, travel, and lived his life to the fullest. Richard will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at 10am on August, 9th 2019 at Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Spokane. "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us." - Helen Keller

