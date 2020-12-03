TURNER, Richard N., Sr. Richard Nathaniel Turner, Sr. passed to Heaven on November 23, 2020. Born on September 18, 1932 as the first child of Ruth Brownell and James Turner. Richard was big brother to nine brothers and sisters growing up in the Great Depression and World War II era Warwick, Rhode Island. At age 18 he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving as a courier and transport driver during the Korean War. After being discharged at the end of the conflict, he returned to Warwick to eventually marry Anne Bentley Carmichael in July 1954. Knowing jobs were scarce, Richard and Anne agreed to reenter the U.S. Air Force where he served in motor transportation and eventually the safety field. He served with honor as a Technical Sergeant and Safety NCO at Da Nang Air Force Base, Vietnam from 1967 1968. Along the way he and Anne had four children; Richard Nathaniel Turner II (Sue), David Rial Turner (Lynda), Linda Sue Turner Skidmore (Ron), and Robert Arthur Turner (Julie). The nomadic military family moved all over the country including Massachusetts, Alaska, Washington, Arizona, and eventually retired in Spokane, Washington after serving our nation for a total of 20 years. Richard eased into civilian life working for Pinkerton as a patrol officer and Sergeant and as a private driving instructor. He worked at Northwest Pea and Bean in Spokane for 11 years before retiring a second time to Norwalk, California. Anne convinced him to go back to work in 1985 where he returned to the safety and emergency preparedness field, again with Pinkerton, serving at Northrup-Grumman Aerospace in Hawthorne. In1994 he was named Officer of the Year. Leaving on a high note, he retired for good back to Spokane and pursued his love of serving as a member and Worshipful Master of Audubon Park Masonic Lodge #272, Worthy Master alongside Anne as Worthy Matron of the Washington Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, and as a member of the El Katif Shrine Temple. He served at St. Stephens Episcopal Church where he was an Usher and member of the Glastonbury Society. He enjoyed serving alongside Anne working to support the KinderChor youth chorus (now called Crescendo Community Chorus). Richard taught his boys to hunt and fish while modeling a spirit of service by encouraging all his children to service as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. He also showed the value of loving and long-lasting relationships with their spouses having been with Anne for 59 years preceding her death in 2013. His joys included being a Great-Great-grandfather, a good friend, and telling the best "Dad jokes" and stories. Richard was a big fan of Gonzaga University basketball teams. A family only memorial service will be held on January 16th, 2020 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Fr. Bill Osborne will officiate with interment in the church columbarium. Memorial gifts should be made to the Crescendo Community Chorus at http://www.crescendocommunitychorus.org/supportcrescendo/makeadonation.html
.