ATKINSON, Richard Neal (Age 89) Richard Neal Atkinson was born in Spokane, Washington to Frank and Ruby Atkinson on July 19, 1929. He attended business college before working at First National Bank. He retired as an Officer of the Bank in the Escrow Department after 42 years of service. During retirement Richard and Judy enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. An intelligent man, Richard had a quick wit with humor to match. He was known by all as the most kind and gentle person they knew. Richard is survived by the love of his life Judy; sister Iva; sons Frank Atkinson (wife Sue Ellen), Rick Atkinson (wife Sarah), John Atkinson (wife Gail); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his brother Glenn Atkinson. Graveside services will be at 11 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at West Greenwood Cemetery. West Greenwood Cemetery is located near the intersection of West Coulee Hite Road and North Gray Road.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019