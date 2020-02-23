Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Neil "Ric" COLLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLLING, Richard Neil "Ric" August 20, 1946 - September 20, 2019 Richard "Ric" Neil Colling, was born August 20, 1946 to Kenny and Shirley Colling in Spokane, Washington. He died peace-fully on September 20, 2019 at age 73. Ric was a 1965 graduate of Shadle Park High School. He later attended Spokane Falls Community College. He moved to the Seattle area to pursue a career in retail department store management. He cherished the experience of being a dad and grandfather. While living in Bothell, Mill Creek, and Everett, WA, he enthusiastically lived out his love and passion for the game of golf and served as a professional golf instructor for many years. Ric was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Colling, and his mother, Shirley Colling. Ric was survived by his beloved daughter, Adrian Colling Meryman, and treasured grandchildren, Koen Meryman and Piper Meryman all of Kirkland, WA. He was also survived by his sisters, Jennifer (Gary) Tuttle, Spokane Valley, Washington; Cathie (Roger) Anderson, Deer Park, WA; Chris (Don) O'Neill, Tempe, Arizona; Cheryl (Gary) Connor, Greenbank, WA; and Kerry (Jim) Tiffany, Spokane, WA; and numerous nieces, nephews and devoted friends. No memorial service is being planned.

