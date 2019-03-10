KLEAVELAND, Dr. Richard Norman Dr. Richard Norman Kleaveland passed away on November 16, 2018 at the age of 92. He died peacefully and was sur-rounded by family and love. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Rockwood Retirement South Hill Event Center. 3016 S. Grand Boulevard, Spokane WA, 99203 (509) 279-2653
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019